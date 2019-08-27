Hamas: 2 explosions hit checkpoints in Gaza Strip
Palestinians check a damaged police booth following an explosion targeted a Hamas police checkpoint in Gaza City, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP / Khalil Hamra)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 7:02PM EDT
GAZA, Palestinian Territory - Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip say two explosions ripped through police checkpoints in Gaza City.
Hamas' interior ministry said Tuesday that two policemen were killed in the first explosion at a checkpoint in Gaza City. Two passersby were wounded.
Scarcely an hour later, a second blast occurred at a police post across town. It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the attacks.
A Hamas health ministry spokesman initially blamed Israel, but later deleted his statement on Twitter. The Israeli military said it was unaware of any action in the Gaza Strip.
The blasts came amid rising tensions between Israel and Hamas, with Israel restricting the gas supply to the Palestinian enclave on Monday after rocket fire at southern Israel.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Watch as a rockslide races down the side of this mountain -- narrowly missing a bus
- Bolsonaro open to foreign aid to fight Amazon fires, drops demand for Macron apology
- Biden: Racism in U.S. is institutional, 'white man's problem'
- As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money
- Deutsche Bank has tax returns sought in Congressional probe