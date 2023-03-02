Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow

State Route 138 winds through snow-covered trees near Hesperia, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) State Route 138 winds through snow-covered trees near Hesperia, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.

Canada

World

  • No bail for Pennsylvania man with explosives in suitcase

    A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.

    This airport surveillance camera image released in an FBI affidavit shows alleged suspect Marc Muffley at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allenstown, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (FBI via AP)

  • U.S., Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked briefly Thursday in the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But there was no indication of any movement toward easing the intense tensions between their two nations.

    This combination of photos shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, respectively, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Trump can be sued by police for Jan. 6 actions: Justice Dept.

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability for his speech before the riot.

  • As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?

    Across the U.S., conservative activists and politicians complain that drag shows contribute to the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Several states are considering restrictions, but none has acted as fast as Tennessee to ensure drag shows cannot take place in public or in front of children.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social