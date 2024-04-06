Half a year into the war in Gaza, here's a look at the conflict by the numbers

'He wanted to provide,' wife of Canadian aid worker killed in Gaza says
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
The Israel-Hamas war has stretched on for half a year and become one of the most destructive, deadly, and intractable conflicts of the 21st century.
Since Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack, Israel has pummeled the Gaza Strip, displacing the vast majority of the population and causing many to flee to Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah. Food is scarce, the UN says famine is approaching and few Palestinians have been able to leave the besieged territory.
Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel from Gaza, and Hezbollah and other militant groups do so from southern Lebanon, prompting tit-for-tat fighting that has displaced thousands of civilians on both sides of Israel's borders. Hamas is still holding hostages taken during the Oct. 7 raid, as well as the bodies of some who died in captivity. And cease-fire talks stretch on with no end in sight.
Here’s a look at the conflict by numbers, which mainly come from the Israeli military and prime minister's office, the Gaza health ministry, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and Associated Press reporting.
Palestinians killed in Gaza: 33,137
Children killed in Gaza: more than 13,000
People killed in Israel: about 1,200
Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 456
People killed in Lebanon: at least 343
Civilians killed in Gaza: Gaza’s health ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, but it says women and children have made up around two-thirds of those killed.
Civilians and foreigners killed in Israel on Oct. 7: 780
First responders killed in Israel on Oct. 7: 62
Civilians killed since Oct. 7 in Israel along its northern border: 9
Civilians killed in Lebanon: At least 50
Aid workers killed in Gaza: 224, including at least 30 killed in the line of duty
Health workers killed in Gaza: 484
Journalists killed in Gaza: At least 95
Militants killed by Israel in Gaza: more than 13,000, according to the Israeli military
Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 256
Israeli soldiers killed on Oct. 7: 314
Israeli soldiers killed along Israel's northern front since Oct. 7: 11
Militants killed in Lebanon: About 280, mostly from Hezbollah
Percentage of buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 55.9 per cent
Percentage of homes likely damaged: more than 60 per cent
Percentage of school buildings damaged: 90 per cent
Hospitals that are functioning: 10/36
Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic" food insecurity, according to the UN: 1.1 million
Percentage of northern Gaza children under age 2 who are acutely malnourished: 31 per cent
Percentage of students out of school: 100 per cent
Mosques damaged: 227
Churches damaged: 3
Palestinians injured in Gaza since Oct. 7: 75,815
Palestinians injured in the West Bank since Oct. 7: 4,750
Israeli soldiers injured since the beginning of the ground offensive: 1,549
Israeli civilians injured on Oct. 7: 4,834
Palestinians currently displaced in Gaza: 1.7 million (70 per cent of the population)
Israelis currently displaced from border communities: 90,000 (under one per cent of the population)
Hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7: 253
Hostages freed: 123
Hostages who are alive or haven't been confirmed dead: 98, including two who were taken before Oct. 7
Hostages confirmed to have died in Hamas captivity: 36, including two taken before Oct. 7
Palestinian prisoners freed during weeklong pause in fighting: 240
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and former Quebec premier Jean Charest are both urging the federal government to focus on economic growth ahead of the April 16 federal budget.
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
The demolition of a building that is leaning precariously after an earthquake in Taiwan was halted on Saturday because of aftershocks that made it lean even more, media reports said.
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Russian forces overnight attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, officials said Saturday.
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
The demolition of a building that is leaning precariously after an earthquake in Taiwan was halted on Saturday because of aftershocks that made it lean even more, media reports said.
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the U.S. Northeast Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with tremors felt from Washington, D.C. to New York City to Maine.
French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed Thursday as "ridiculous" Russia's defense minister's remarks suggesting Ukraine and France could had a role in last month's deadly Moscow concert hall attack.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal trial is set to begin, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case.
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada urged his officials to set aside their differences and serve Afghanistan properly, according to a written statement released Saturday ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan.
William Woods was homeless and living in Los Angeles when he learned that someone was wracking up debt using his name.
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and former Quebec premier Jean Charest are both urging the federal government to focus on economic growth ahead of the April 16 federal budget.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Ottawa after years of diplomatic unease, and though it's not clear whether Canada is ready to play ball, some experts say there are practical reasons to look for better co-operation.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Around the world each year, tens of millions of people are told they have cancer, and millions die from the disease. Now, a report from the American Cancer Society projects that by 2050, the number of people with cancer could rise 77 per cent.
Eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
A 1938 comic featuring Superman's first appearance sold for US$6 million at auction on Thursday, becoming the most expensive comic ever, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.
Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason, and nearly one-in-five Canadians say they or someone they know has used a food bank in the past year, according to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was awarded a giant stock bonus on top of his more-than-a-million-dollar salary last year, despite overseeing a company that has been plagued by chronic losses and safety problems.
Canadian and American markets moved higher on Friday, with the TSX posting a new all-time closing high, even as jobs reports in both countries painted different economic pictures.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.
Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals as part of a three-year deal announced Thursday by the women's professional tennis tour that will increase the prize money for this November's season-ending championship to a record US$15.25 million, a 70 per cent increase from 2023.
Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a residential street in South Vancouver early Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.
Some residents who were forced to move out of a Vancouver homeless encampment are skeptical to move back in following the city’s cleanup of the site.
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
A condo building under construction in Arbour Lake was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening.
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Though Saturday morning seems to be sunny, clouds and rain are on the way for the capital.
The best way to protect your eyes during the solar eclipse on April 8 is not to look at the sun at all, according to experts.
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
What began as a disagreement over an alcohol expense by a library volunteer in Ste-Pétronille, Que., has escalated into a political crisis that has upended the small village east of Quebec City and shaken its governing body.
Emma Bassermann and Zoe Meklensek-Ireland were honoured by their Dorval Swim Club on April 5, 2024 after they jumped into the Barbados waters and saved British man Robert Stone, who was caught in a current and may have drowned.
The City of Montreal has granted a demolition permit to a developer that wants to tear down and build a new residential tower, but the existing building still has someone living in it who refuses to leave.
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
It's been an emotional week for the family of a 16-year-old boy as they listened to details about an attack that led to his death.
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
A weekend of eclipse-related events across New Brunswick will lead into Monday’s big spectacle.
A modern tool to enforce parking tickets is coming to the Halifax Regional Municipality.
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
Two men who were acquitted of a 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
The families of two men who were fatally shot by Winnipeg police are speaking out, calling for answers and support.
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
Okanese First Nation celebrated the sod-turning of their new $12 million water treatment plant project on Friday.
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
A group of business leaders are weighing in on the Region of Waterloo’s controversial proposal to buy farm land in Wilmot Township – and they’re in favour of the plan.
A day after detailed crime statistics were released for the two neighbourhoods immediately surrounding the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre, Chief Mark Arcand is marking the data as a win for the community.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Living just a few doors away from the rear of the former radio station, Nikola Pasic is researching the proposed rezoning of 743 Wellington Rd. on his own.
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
A former Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City and an unnamed individual, alleging confidential information was released to the public, damaging his reputation.
Ojibway Park is still not officially ‘Ojibway National Urban Park.’
Ryan Turgeon, 39, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges against two complainants.
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed former B.C. lieutenant-governor Iona Campagnolo has died at the age of 91.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
The mother and daughter duo, Helen Ackerland and Mary Hayward of Sturgeon Falls matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Feb. 19 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.