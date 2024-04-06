World

    • Half a year into the war in Gaza, here's a look at the conflict by the numbers

    Share
    Jerusalem -

    The Israel-Hamas war has stretched on for half a year and become one of the most destructive, deadly, and intractable conflicts of the 21st century.

    Since Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack, Israel has pummeled the Gaza Strip, displacing the vast majority of the population and causing many to flee to Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah. Food is scarce, the UN says famine is approaching and few Palestinians have been able to leave the besieged territory.

    Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel from Gaza, and Hezbollah and other militant groups do so from southern Lebanon, prompting tit-for-tat fighting that has displaced thousands of civilians on both sides of Israel's borders. Hamas is still holding hostages taken during the Oct. 7 raid, as well as the bodies of some who died in captivity. And cease-fire talks stretch on with no end in sight.

    Here’s a look at the conflict by numbers, which mainly come from the Israeli military and prime minister's office, the Gaza health ministry, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and Associated Press reporting.

    TOTAL DEATHS

    Palestinians killed in Gaza: 33,137

    Children killed in Gaza: more than 13,000

    People killed in Israel: about 1,200

    Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 456

    People killed in Lebanon: at least 343

    CIVILIANS

    Civilians killed in Gaza: Gaza’s health ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, but it says women and children have made up around two-thirds of those killed.

    Civilians and foreigners killed in Israel on Oct. 7: 780

    First responders killed in Israel on Oct. 7: 62

    Civilians killed since Oct. 7 in Israel along its northern border: 9

    Civilians killed in Lebanon: At least 50

    Aid workers killed in Gaza: 224, including at least 30 killed in the line of duty

    Health workers killed in Gaza: 484

    Journalists killed in Gaza: At least 95

    SOLDIERS/MILITANTS

    Militants killed by Israel in Gaza: more than 13,000, according to the Israeli military

    Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 256

    Israeli soldiers killed on Oct. 7: 314

    Israeli soldiers killed along Israel's northern front since Oct. 7: 11

    Militants killed in Lebanon: About 280, mostly from Hezbollah

    DESTRUCTION/HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN GAZA

    Percentage of buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 55.9 per cent

    Percentage of homes likely damaged: more than 60 per cent

    Percentage of school buildings damaged: 90 per cent

    Hospitals that are functioning: 10/36

    Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic" food insecurity, according to the UN: 1.1 million

    Percentage of northern Gaza children under age 2 who are acutely malnourished: 31 per cent

    Percentage of students out of school: 100 per cent

    Mosques damaged: 227

    Churches damaged: 3

    INJURIES

    Palestinians injured in Gaza since Oct. 7: 75,815

    Palestinians injured in the West Bank since Oct. 7: 4,750

    Israeli soldiers injured since the beginning of the ground offensive: 1,549

    Israeli civilians injured on Oct. 7: 4,834

    DISPLACEMENT

    Palestinians currently displaced in Gaza: 1.7 million (70 per cent of the population)

    Israelis currently displaced from border communities: 90,000 (under one per cent of the population)

    HOSTAGES/PRISONERS

    Hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7: 253

    Hostages freed: 123

    Hostages who are alive or haven't been confirmed dead: 98, including two who were taken before Oct. 7

    Hostages confirmed to have died in Hamas captivity: 36, including two taken before Oct. 7

    Palestinian prisoners freed during weeklong pause in fighting: 240

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News