Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of U.S. missionaries

A custom sign stands outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) A custom sign stands outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social