Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government

A man walks past burning tires set up by protesters during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the Delmas area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) A man walks past burning tires set up by protesters during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the Delmas area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social