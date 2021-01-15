PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI -- Flying rocks. Burning tires. Acrid smoke. Deadly gunfire.

Haiti braced for a fresh round of widespread protests starting Friday, with opposition leaders demanding that President Jovenel Moise step down next month, worried he is amassing too much power as he enters his second year of rule by decree.

"The priority right now is to put in place another economic, social and political system," Andre Michel, of the opposition coalition Democratic and Popular Sector, said by phone. "It is clear that Moise is hanging on to power."

Opposition leaders are demanding Moise's resignation and legislative elections to restart a Parliament dissolved a year ago.

They claim that Moise's five-year term is legally ending -- that it began when former President Michel Martelly's term expired in February 2016. But Moise maintains his term began when he actually took office in early 2017, an inauguration delayed by a chaotic election process that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.

Haiti's international backers have echoed some of the opposition's concerns, calling for parliamentary elections as soon as possible. They were originally scheduled for October 2019 but were delayed by political gridlock and protests that paralyzed much of the country, forcing schools, businesses and several government offices to close for weeks at a time.

Some in the international community also condemned several of Moise's decrees.

One of those limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts and had accused Moise and other officials of embezzlement and fraud involving a Venezuelan program which provided cheap oil. Moise and others have rejected those accusations.

Moise also decreed that acts such as robbery, arson and blocking public roads -- a common ploy during protests -- would be classed as terrorism and subject to heavy penalties. He also created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president.

The Core Group, which includes officials from the United Nations, U.S., Canada and France, questioned those moves.

"The decree creating the National Intelligence Agency gives the agents of this institution quasi-immunity, thus opening up the possibility of abuse," the group said in a recent statement. "These two presidential decrees, issued in areas that fall within the competence of a Parliament, do not seem to conform to certain fundamental principles of democracy, the rule of law, and the civil and political rights of citizens."

Moise has dismissed such concerns and vowed to move forward at his own pace.

In a New Year's tweet, he called 2021 "a very important year for the future of the country." He has called for a constitutional referendum in April followed by parliamentary and presidential elections in September, with runoffs scheduled for November.

"There is no doubt elections will happen," Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press, rejecting calls that Moise step down in February. "Haiti cannot afford another transition. We need to let democracy work the way it should."

Joseph said Moise remains open to dialogue and is ready to meet anytime with opposition leaders to solve the political stalemate.

He also said the constitutional referendum won't give Moise more power but said changes are needed to the 1987 document.

"It is a source of instability. It does not have checks and balances. It gives extraordinary power to the Parliament that abuses this power over and over," Joseph said. "It's not the president's own personal project. It's a national project."

While officials haven't released details of the referendum, one of the members of the consulting committee, Louis Naud Pierre, told radio station Magik9 last week that proposals include creating a unicameral Parliament to replace the current Senate and Chamber of Deputies, extending parliamentary terms and giving Haitians who live abroad more power.

The referendum and flurry of decrees are frustrating many Haitians, including Rose-Ducast Dupont, a mother of three who sells perfumes on the sidewalks of Delmas, a neighbourhood in the capital.

"The political problems in my country have been dragging on for too long," she said. "They are never able to find a solution for the nation. ... We are the ones suffering."

The nation of more than 11 million people has grown increasingly unstable under Moise, who received more than 50% of the vote but with only 21% voter turnout.

Haiti is still trying to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016. Its economic, political and social woes have deepened, with gang violence resurging, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming more scarce at times in a country where 60% of the population makes less than US$2 a day.

"I don't have a life," said Jean-Marc Francois, who wants Moise gone. "I don't have any savings. I have three kids. I have to survive day by day with no guarantee that I'll come home with bread to put on the table."

Some days he works in construction; others he does yardwork or disposes of garbage or moves boxes at warehouses, which sometimes pays 500 gourdes ($7) a day.

Francois said he won't take part in the "circus act" of voting in the referendum or elections.

"We're talking about voting for a new president? A new constitution? Deputies and senators? They're all going to be the same," he said. "This is a country of corruption."

Moise has faced numerous calls for resignation since taking office, with protests roiling Haiti since late 2017. The demonstrations have been fueled largely by demands for better living conditions and anger over crime, corruption allegations and price increases after the government ended fuel subsidies.

The most violent protests occurred in 2019, with dozens killed, and some worry about even more violence as the opposition steps up its demands that Moise resign amid fears that elections will be delayed once more.

"Can the current status quo continue for another year?" said Jake Johnston, senior research associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington. "Moise can announce an electoral calendar ... but what signs are there that that's going to actually happen?"

Associated Press writer Evens Sanon reported this story in Port-au-Prince and AP writer Danica Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.