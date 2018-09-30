Haddish and Hart lead 'Night School' to No. 1 with $28M
In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo, comedian and actor Kevin Hart films himself with a cellphone after talking to the students at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas. Hart was named principal for the day. Hart was in town promoting his new movie, Night School. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 12:12PM EDT
NEW YORK -- For the first time in more than two years, a straight-up comedy is No. 1 at the box office.
Studio estimates Sunday say Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's "Night School" debuted with $28 million in ticket sales.
The race for the weekend top spot was, in the end, a laugher. The animated release "Smallfoot" trailed in second with $23 million.
Not since Melissa McCarthy's "The Boss" topped the box office in April 2016 has a comedy that didn't mix other genre elements been No. 1.
The romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" was a huge success and Tyler Perry's two horror-comedies "Boo! A Madea Halloween" landed at the top.
But "Night School" is the rare recent comedy to lead all films based purely on the draw of its stars.