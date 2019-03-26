Gunshots heard at Turkish airport; 2 wounded: Turkish media
ANKARA, Turkey -- A Turkish media report says gunshots have been heard at Kayseri Airport in central Turkey.
The privately-owned DHA news agency reported that two people were hospitalized with injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
