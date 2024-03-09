World

    Gunmen kidnap 15 children in yet another school abduction in northern Nigeria

    A boy walks past people selling on the street in Kaduna, Nigeria, Friday , March. 8, 2024. Security forces swept through large forests in Nigeria's northwest region on Friday in search of nearly 300 children who were abducted from their school a day earlier in the West African nation's latest mass kidnap which analysts and activists blamed on the failure of intelligence and slow security response. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba ) A boy walks past people selling on the street in Kaduna, Nigeria, Friday , March. 8, 2024. Security forces swept through large forests in Nigeria's northwest region on Friday in search of nearly 300 children who were abducted from their school a day earlier in the West African nation's latest mass kidnap which analysts and activists blamed on the failure of intelligence and slow security response. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba )
    ABUJA, Nigeria -

    Armed men invaded a boarding school in northwestern Nigeria early Saturday and abducted 15 children, police told The Associated Press, about 48 hours after nearly 300 students were taken hostage in the conflict-hit region.

    School abductions are common in Nigeria's northern region, especially since the 2014 kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls by Islamic extremists in Borno state's Chibok village shocked the world. Armed gangs have since targeted schools for kidnap ransoms, resulting in at least 1,400 abducted since then.

    The gunmen in the latest attack invaded the Gidan Bakuso village of the Gada Local Government Area in Sokoto state at about 1 a.m. local time and headed to the Islamic school where they seized the children from their hostel before security forces could arrive, Sokoto police spokesman Ahmad Rufa'i told the AP.

    A police tactical squad was deployed in search of the students but the inaccessible roads in the area challenged the rescue operation, Rufa'i added.

    "It is a remote village (and) vehicles cannot go there; they (the police squad) had to use motorcycles to the village," he added.

