Gunman who allegedly killed 10 in Buffalo supermarket attack had been on authorities' radar, governor says

Buffalo gunman had threatened high school shooting, official says

The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the then-17-year-old was brought in for a mental health evaluation afterward.

People gather outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

