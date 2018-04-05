

The Associated Press





ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish media reports say a gunman has killed four people at a university in central Turkey.

Dogan news agency says the attack occurred Thursday at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir.

The agency says police have apprehended the gunman, a member of university staff.

Anadolu Agency reported that the dead are a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff.

The cause of the attack was not immediately known.