Gunman kills 4 staff members in attack at Turkish university
A gunman has reportedly killed four people at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir, Turkey. (Google Streetview)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 8:50AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 8:54AM EDT
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish media reports say a gunman has killed four people at a university in central Turkey.
Dogan news agency says the attack occurred Thursday at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir.
The agency says police have apprehended the gunman, a member of university staff.
Anadolu Agency reported that the dead are a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff.
The cause of the attack was not immediately known.