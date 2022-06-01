Gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building

  • UN says Yemen's warring parties agree to renew truce

    The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The announcement is a glimmer of hope for the country, plagued by eight years of civil war, though significant obstacles remain to lasting peace.

    People gather around the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

  • No more Turkey: Country in push to be known as 'Turkiye'

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as 'Turkiye,' the state-run news agency reported. The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it.

    A man waves a national flag as thousands of people visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, on the day marking the 103rd anniversary of the start of Turkey's War of Independence under the leadership of young Ottoman army general, Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk), in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

