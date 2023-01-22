Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround white van

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social