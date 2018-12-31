Gunman flees after firing on car in Houston area, killing 7-year-old girl
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 9:41AM EST
HOUSTON -- A man in a pickup truck pulled up next to a car that was leaving a Houston-area Walmart parking lot and started shooting, killing a 7-year-old girl inside the car and wounding the girl's mother, authorities said Sunday.
Three other girls were in the car, but it wasn't immediately clear if they also are related to the woman, who authorities say was shot in the arm.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in posts on Twitter and Facebook that the girl who died was 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. He said her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, was wounded but survived her injury.
It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the Sunday morning shooting. An arrest hadn't been made as of Sunday night.
The red pickup fled the scene after the shooting. The car also sped away before it came to a stop and the woman called 911, authorities said.
Sheriff's Maj. Jesse Razo said the other girls who were inside the car when the shooting happened were "shaken" and "devastated."
"We're going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice," Razo told reporters at the scene. "And I urge you, whoever did this, you know who you are, please turn yourself in now because we will be looking for you, we will locate you, we will find you."
Heartbreaking weekend in Harris County. @HCSOTexas has investigated the following: a 2 year old & 17 year old dying from car crashes. And a 7 year old shooting victim. Gone to soon. May they Rest In Peace and the Lord bring comfort to the families #hounews #lesm— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018
Update on Wallisville Road Shooting: 7 year old victim has been identified as Jazmine Barnes (black female). Mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30 years old (black female), sustained a wound and survived her injury. Please keep this family in your prayers. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018
Please keep this family in your prayers. A total of 5 occupants in the car witnessed this innocent child, their loved one, shot and killed before their eyes. So senseless. It’s never easy, and extra hard during the holiday season.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018
The family of 7-year old Jazmine Barnes says she, her sisters and mom were supposed to make a quick trip to the store today. Family was in town- they were enjoying the holidays together. Little Jazmine never made it home. Her mom and sisters are left with this: https://t.co/dxzCwDRXNR— Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) December 30, 2018