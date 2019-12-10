Gunman attack presidential residence in Somalia's capital
The Associated Press Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 11:45AM EST
In this file photo, soldiers stand near the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsameh)
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA -- A Somali police officer says at least five heavily armed men attacked security forces stationed outside the presidential palace in what appears to be an attempt to storm the heavily fortified residential and office complex.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that security forces repelled the assault and killed at least two of the attackers while gunfire could be heard in the area nearby.