

CTVNews.ca staff





Gunfire has broken out on the streets of Caracas after opposition leader Juan Guaido issued a call to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a video published early Tuesday morning.

In the video, Guaido was surrounded by a several national guardsmen, but the rebellion seems to have only limited support from broader elements of the military.

Images from Caracas show vehicles burning in the streets as supporters of Guaido clash with members of the army. However the gunfire is so far "very limited," said Venezuelan journalist Carlos Camacho.

Confrontations between the two factions are so far happening near the Carlota air base, said Camacho. "What you are seeing is more people going towards the base to join the rebellion," he said, and among those are more military leaders joining the call for an uprising.

