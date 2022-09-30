Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking fears of new coup
Gunfire rang out in Burkina Faso's capital and the state broadcaster went off the air Friday, sparking fears that another coup attempt could be underway nine months after the democratically elected president was ousted from power.
The whereabouts of coup leader-turned president Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba were not immediately known but a statement from his government on Facebook urged people to remain calm.
"Negotiations are underway to bring back calm and serenity," said the statement attributed to the presidency spokesman. "The enemy attacking our country only wants division between Burkinabes."
The uncertainty carried on into the late afternoon as the West African nation's residents awaited word on who was in control of the country, which is destabilized by a growing Islamic insurgency.
The United Nations voiced concern and appealed for calm.
"Burkina Faso needs peace, it needs stability, and it needs unity in order to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Friday's developments felt all too familiar in West Africa, where a coup in Mali in August 2020 set off a series of military power grabs in the region.
"This smacks of a coup attempt," said Eric Humphery-Smith, senior Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft. "While gunfire around military barracks could be due to some form of mutiny, the closure of the national television station bodes ill."
On the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, some already were showing support for what they believed was Damiba's ouster.
"We are demonstrating to support this coup, confirmed or not," said Francois Beogo, a political activist from the Movement for the Refounding of Burkina Faso. "For us, it is already a coup."
Beogo said Damiba "has showed his limits" during his nine months in power. "People were expecting a real change," he added.
Some demonstrators voiced support for Russian involvement in order to stem the violence, and shouted slogans against France, Burkina Faso's former colonizer. In neighboring Mali, the junta invited Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group to help secure the country, though their deployment has drawn international criticism.
Last week, Damiba had traveled to New York where he addressed the UN General Assembly. In his speech, Damiba defended his January coup as "an issue of survival for our nation," even if it was "perhaps reprehensible" to the international community. On Thursday, he had given a speech in Djibo in the country's volatile north.
Burkina Faso's January coup came in the wake of similar takeovers in Mali and in Guinea, heightening fears of a rollback of democracy in West Africa. None of the juntas has committed to a date for new elections, though Damiba said last week that the transition in Burkina Faso would last for almost two more years.
Many in Burkina Faso initially supported the military takeover, frustrated with the previous government's inability to stem Islamic extremist violence that has killed thousands and displaced at least 2 million. Yet the violence has failed to wane in the months since Damiba took over. Earlier this month, he also took over the position of defense minister after dismissing a brigadier general from the post.
"It's hard for the Burkinabe junta to claim that it has delivered on its promise of improving the security situation, which was its pretext for the January coup," Humphery-Smith said.
Earlier this week at least 11 soldiers were killed and 50 civilians went missing after a supply convoy was attacked by gunmen in Gaskinde commune in Soum province in the Sahel. That attack was "a low point" for Damiba's government and "likely played a role in inspiring what we've seen so far today," added Humphery-Smith.
The UN's Dujarric that on the humanitarian front, Burkina Faso "continues to confront multi-dimensional crises as insecurity is growing."
"Nearly one-fifth of the national population urgently needs humanitarian aid," he said. "The number of security incidents increased by 220% in 2022, compared to last year."
Dujarric said the country faces "the fastest growing displacement crisis in the world in 2022," along with Mozambique and Ukraine.
Chrysogone Zougmore, president of the Burkina Faso Movement for Human Rights, called Friday's developments "very regrettable," saying the instability would not help in the fight against the Islamic extremist violence.
"How can we hope to unite people and the army if the latter is characterized by such serious divisions?" Zougmore said. "It is time for these reactionary and political military factions to stop leading Burkina Faso adrift."
------
Mednick reported from Barcelona. Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
As Putin claims parts of Ukraine, Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
BREAKING | Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel Regional Police say they are negotiating with the individual who has been “barricaded” near a Mississauga hospital since Friday morning.
Canada
-
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
-
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: official
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
-
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of decision granting Quebec woman who killed her daughters third murder trial
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a decision that ordered a third trial for a woman who has twice been convicted of killing her two daughters.
World
-
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
-
Iran arrests 9 foreigners it says were involved in protests
Iran said Friday it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the nationwide anti-government protests that have gripped the country, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence.
-
Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting access to Europe
Finland's border with Russia was closed to Russians with tourist visas Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
-
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
-
'Absurd and completely groundless': China dismisses complaints over quarantining U.S. diplomats
China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country's strict COVID-19 regulations.
-
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking fears of new coup
Gunfire rang out in Burkina Faso's capital and the state broadcaster went off the air Friday, sparking fears that another coup attempt could be underway nine months after the democratically elected president was ousted from power.
Politics
-
As Putin claims parts of Ukraine, Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
-
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
-
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA, SpaceX to study boosting Hubble to higher orbit in a bid to extend its life
Officials at NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement with SpaceX to investigate the benefits and risks of having a private mission provide service to NASA's nearly 33-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, boosting it to a higher orbit to extend its life, the space agency announced Thursday.
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
-
Meta is using AI to generate videos from just a few words
Artificial intelligence is getting better and better at generating an image in response to a handful of words, with publicly available AI image generators such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Now, Meta researchers are taking AI a step further: they're using it to concoct videos from a text prompt.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.
-
Next year's Met Gala theme revealed
Organizers of the annual Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest nights, have announced next year's theme: celebrating the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld.
-
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
Business
-
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
-
Wave of retirement hits Canadian workforce as healthcare, education lose workers
Canada is facing a wave of retirements driven by workers in high-pressure sectors, with an increasing number retiring before they turn 65.
-
Indigenous leaders want corporate reconciliation efforts to extend beyond Sept. 30
While many businesses encourage staff to don orange shirts -- a tradition started by residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad in 2013 -- or to sell wares in the bright hue on Sept. 30, those efforts quickly fade. Companies often don't do much more to elevate Indigenous voices and causes, Indigenous leaders say.
Lifestyle
-
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic chose an unusual honeymoon destination for their post-wedding celebrations -- a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
-
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
-
Historic 207-year-old outdoor swimming pool reopens in Bath, England
With its honey-coloured stone, crescent-shaped changing rooms, still water and idyllic location on the banks of the Avon river in Bath, England, Cleveland Pools seems to have been plucked from the pages of a Jane Austen novel or an episode of 'Bridgerton.'
Sports
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
-
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them.
-
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field.
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.