World

    • Gunfire erupts near Guinea's presidential palace and the military locks down the area

    In this image made from video, a military truck is seen near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry, Guinea Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo) In this image made from video, a military truck is seen near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry, Guinea Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo)
    Share
    CONAKRY, Guinea -

    Shots were fired late Thursday near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital Conakry, and the army locked down the city centre and evacuated it. It wasn't immediately clear who was shooting or why.

    Local journalist Fode Toure, who was a few hundred metres from the presidential palace, told The Associated Press he heard gunshots and saw people running away in panic. An AP reporter near the palace saw heavily armed soldiers patrolling the streets.

    The West African nation has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has pushed for a quick transition back to civilian rule and elections are scheduled for 2025.

    Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who leads the country, overran the president three years ago, saying he was preventing Guinea from slipping into chaos and chastised the previous government for broken promises.

    However, since coming to power he's been criticized for being no better than his predecessor. In February, military leaders dissolved the government without explanation, saying a new one will be appointed.

    In February, military leaders dissolved the government without explanation, saying a new one will be appointed. Doumbouya has rebuffed attempts by the West and other developed countries to intervene in Africa's political challenges, saying Africans are "exhausted by the categorizations with which everyone wants to box us in."

    Several West African nations including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have had coups that installed military juntas. They have severed or scaled back long-standing military ties with western powers in favour of security support from Russia.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News