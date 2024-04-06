Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves two dead, seven injured
A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
Investigators said a fight between customers broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Martini Bar in the CityPlace Doral development in Doral, Fla. When a security guard intervened, an unnamed man took out a gun and shot and killed the security guard, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.
Two Doral police officers who were also providing security returned fire, with one of them killing the shooter. One of the officers, a four-year veteran of the force, was shot in the thigh and applied a tourniquet to himself, Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told reporters.
“Even after he discharged his firearm, the extensive training that our police officers undergo is a testament to why that officer is alive today,” Lopez said.
Six other bystanders were also hit by gunfire — four men and two women, officials said.
The wounded officer has been released from a hospital, WTVJ-TV reported. The six bystanders remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition, Zabaleta said.
The mixed-use development includes shops, with apartments above some of the stores. A resident of a nearby apartment told WPLG-TV that he heard a hail of gunfire.
“Around 3:15 or 3:30 in the morning, I heard three initial gunshots,” said William Suedois. “Didn’t really know where it was coming from. I thought it was fireworks. Then I heard probably 10 or 15 directly after that — very, very fast and very loud. It was very scary — very scary.”
Zabaleta said it's “way too early to know” who shot who. Lopez later told the Miami Herald that the two officers and the initial assailant were the only ones with guns.
He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootings, while Miami-Dade Police are investigating the two deaths. The gunman and the security guard who were killed have not yet been identified. Investigators said Saturday they could not yet say why the fight broke out.
Officers continued to interview witnesses at the bar well after sunrise Saturday, while parts of the mall remained roped off as crime scene technicians gathered evidence.
Mall managers said in a statement that they had put additional security measures in place and that part of the development would reopen Saturday night.
The bar's owners said they were cooperating with authorities and conducting their own investigation.
“This trauma will be felt deeply by us all for a long time to come, and we are here for our community today, and always,” the statement said in part.
A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
Viola Spells says her daughter told her she was able to escape the house fire by climbing out a window.
U.S. President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Canada defeated Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the SheBelieves Cup after the game finished knotted at 1-1 after 90 minutes Saturday.
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice by police at a demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, for several hours on Saturday.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
A flashover explosion inside a hydro vault early Saturday morning sent two workers to hospital and left hundreds of customers around the Port Lands area without power for hours, according to Toronto Fire.
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
When Sandra LaRose's 16-year-old daughter decided she wanted her organs donated, she encouraged her mom and step-dad to do the same and put red and white stickers on their Saskatchewan health cards.
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
U.S. President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.
Israel's military said Saturday it had recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza, while negotiators prepared to begin another round of talks on brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of the remaining hostages, six months into the war.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal trial is set to begin, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case.
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the U.S. Northeast Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with tremors felt from Washington, D.C. to New York City to Maine.
A second British lawmaker has acknowledged receiving explicit messages on his phone in what police are investigating as a malicious phishing attempt against politicians, their staff and journalists.
The demolition of a building that is leaning precariously after an earthquake in Taiwan was halted on Saturday because of aftershocks that made it lean even more, media reports said.
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis — who was sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets — has been granted bail pending appeal, CTV News has confirmed.
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and former Quebec premier Jean Charest are both urging the federal government to focus on economic growth ahead of the April 16 federal budget.
The federal minister responsible for innovation and industry says Canada could be at risk of losing out on attracting green industries if it doesn't consider all options for renewable electricity, which he says include nuclear power.
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
The top of the country music charts is filled with familiar names: Zach Bryan. Luke Combs. Morgan Wallen. These are country heavyweights — names any country fan would recognize. Then, sitting among them all, face obscured by the tip of a cowboy hat, is Beyonce.
In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason, and nearly one-in-five Canadians say they or someone they know has used a food bank in the past year, according to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was awarded a giant stock bonus on top of his more-than-a-million-dollar salary last year, despite overseeing a company that has been plagued by chronic losses and safety problems.
Canadian and American markets moved higher on Friday, with the TSX posting a new all-time closing high, even as jobs reports in both countries painted different economic pictures.
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Canada defeated Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the SheBelieves Cup after the game finished knotted at 1-1 after 90 minutes Saturday.
Vince Carter wowed the basketball world with his high-flying dunks for more than two decades. Chauncey Billups was a clutch guard and Finals MVP for the Detroit Pistons.
The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Police say they recently nabbed two luxury vehicles driving at more than double the speed limit on Highway 1 near Chilliwack.
Mounties in Mission say a woman assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle on Friday night, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
Crews were able to locate a vehicle that somehow ended up in the Fraser River overnight Saturday, but the fate of its driver is currently unknown.
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
A man is dead following what police are describing as a 'violent altercation' in North York Saturday morning.
One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a Saturday morning crash in Mississauga.
When Sandra LaRose's 16-year-old daughter decided she wanted her organs donated, she encouraged her mom and step-dad to do the same and put red and white stickers on their Saskatchewan health cards.
Over 300 athletes from 15 different clubs across Alberta are competing this weekend in the 2024 Alberta and Northwest Territories Pool Lifesaving Championships and Junior games at Brookfield Residential YMCA in Calgary.
Hockey players are on ice in Chestermere, playing a game that started Friday afternoon.
The Ottawa Police Service says one of its officers has been placed on administrative duties after getting involved in a two-vehicle collision while off-duty on March 17.
At Pembroke’s newest restaurant, patrons can’t sit down and enjoy a meal, but when they leave with their order, it may be some of the best takeout food they’ve had.
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
The Ami Marche grocery store in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will close after its owners were unable to find a solution to the economic straights of the West Island store.
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.
It's been an emotional week for the family of a 16-year-old boy as they listened to details about an attack that led to his death.
A team of University of Alberta engineers are hoping to race their way to a win at an international design competition.
March Madness comes to a close this weekend, and this year on the women’s side, it’s been a ratings blockbuster.
Months of preparation and planning all comes together in a two-and-a-half minute routine at the 2024 CheerExpo National Championship in Halifax, where teams are competing for a chance to appear at the World Cheer Championships.
Around 25 people gathered in Moncton Saturday to bring awareness to fossil fuels investments, climate change and Indigenous land rights.
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.
Puppy yoga classes are back at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), giving participants the chance to get fit with some furry friends.
The Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo runs Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. on CTV Winnipeg.
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
Residents of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood are voicing support for a lower speed limit.
Starting this summer, high school and Adult 12 students in Saskatchewan will have access to their transcripts online.
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
Two people wanted in multiple jurisdictions are facing charges after Hanover police said they tried to resist arrest and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building.
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant county.
The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
Canada's largest passenger train service and a crown corporation, Via Rail, connects the nation's major cities and is at the centre of a new proposal in Saskatoon.
Starting this summer, high school and Adult 12 students in Saskatchewan will have access to their transcripts online.
Timmins police are investigating a sudden death in the city’s north end this week.
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Greater Sudbury Police Services says it has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to the April 1 incident where a person was reportedly sexually assaulted.
With Monday’s total solar eclipse set to bathe the region in darkness during the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, many people still find themselves scrambling to find a pair of eclipse glasses. But if you need still a pair of glasses, we’ve got you covered.
No criminal charges will be laid after a cyclist was injured after being struck by a London police cruiser near the city’s core last December, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Friday.
More than 200 of the top rope climbers in the province gathered in London this weekend. They are at the Junction Climbing Centre for the Ontario Climbing Federation’s Roped Climbing Provincial Championships.
The Royal Canadian Navy is in Collingwood this weekend for a unique training operation.
Students from across the region are showcasing their skills at the Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair this weekend.
The Barrie Colts kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night after shutting out the Oshawa Generals.
For the first time since a major limousine collision abruptly ended his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings alumni and Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Konstantinov made a visit across the Ambassador Bridge to Canada.
From sunny skies to double digit temperatures, this weekend’s forecast doesn’t get any better for early spring.
A Windsor man has 100,000 reasons to smile after winning big with an instant lotto game.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
It is Maple Weekend in Ontario and events are scheduled across the province to celebrate the region’s favourite pancake topping.
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.