World

    • Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves two dead, seven injured

    Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta describes the events that led to a gunfight in a Miami bar, leaving two people dead and seven injured early Saturday. (Screenshot via Local 10 WPLG) Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta describes the events that led to a gunfight in a Miami bar, leaving two people dead and seven injured early Saturday. (Screenshot via Local 10 WPLG)
    Share
    DORAL, Fla. -

    A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.

    Investigators said a fight between customers broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Martini Bar in the CityPlace Doral development in Doral, Fla. When a security guard intervened, an unnamed man took out a gun and shot and killed the security guard, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

    Two Doral police officers who were also providing security returned fire, with one of them killing the shooter. One of the officers, a four-year veteran of the force, was shot in the thigh and applied a tourniquet to himself, Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told reporters.

    “Even after he discharged his firearm, the extensive training that our police officers undergo is a testament to why that officer is alive today,” Lopez said.

    Six other bystanders were also hit by gunfire — four men and two women, officials said.

    The wounded officer has been released from a hospital, WTVJ-TV reported. The six bystanders remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition, Zabaleta said.

    The mixed-use development includes shops, with apartments above some of the stores. A resident of a nearby apartment told WPLG-TV that he heard a hail of gunfire.

    “Around 3:15 or 3:30 in the morning, I heard three initial gunshots,” said William Suedois. “Didn’t really know where it was coming from. I thought it was fireworks. Then I heard probably 10 or 15 directly after that — very, very fast and very loud. It was very scary — very scary.”

    Zabaleta said it's “way too early to know” who shot who. Lopez later told the Miami Herald that the two officers and the initial assailant were the only ones with guns.

    He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootings, while Miami-Dade Police are investigating the two deaths. The gunman and the security guard who were killed have not yet been identified. Investigators said Saturday they could not yet say why the fight broke out.

    Officers continued to interview witnesses at the bar well after sunrise Saturday, while parts of the mall remained roped off as crime scene technicians gathered evidence.

    Mall managers said in a statement that they had put additional security measures in place and that part of the development would reopen Saturday night.

    The bar's owners said they were cooperating with authorities and conducting their own investigation.

    “This trauma will be felt deeply by us all for a long time to come, and we are here for our community today, and always,” the statement said in part. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News