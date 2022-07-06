Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims
Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims
Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of the nation's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make national news.
Take this weekend in Chicago. On Monday, a rooftop shooter opened fire into crowds gathered for an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb, killing at least seven people and wounding some 30.
Less talked about, Chicago Police say 68 people were shot in the city between Friday at 6 p.m. and just before midnight on Monday. Eight of them died.
Most gun violence in America is related to seemingly ordinary disputes that spin out of control and someone goes for a gun. Black people are disproportionately impacted by gun violence in America and are much more likely to be the victims of gun crimes or homicides.
Often, the victim and the shooter know one another. They are co-workers and acquaintances, siblings and neighbors. They are killed in farming villages, small towns and crowded cities.
They are people like David Guess, a 51-year-old small-town father of four who had struggled with addiction and who police say was shot by an acquaintance and dumped in an Alabama forest near a place called Chicken Foot Mountain.
His killing drew little attention outside the rural stretch of northern Alabama where Guess grew up and later worked as a mechanic and truck driver. But his death shattered many lives.
"It's been absolutely devastating" to the Guess family, said his brother, Daniel Guess. Their 72-year-old father, Larry, now rarely leaves his home and often doesn't get out of bed.
Daniel didn't just lose his brother in the shooting.
"I've lost my dad. too," he said. "It is killing my dad."
GUN VIOLENCE IN AMERICA
Compared to much of the developed world, America is a murderous country. The United Nations estimates the U.S. homicide rate is three times that of Canada, five of France, 26 of Japan. According to some studies, there are more guns in America today than there are people.
But if Americans often see the country's streets as ever more dangerous scenes of public mass killings, the reality is more complicated.
While mass murders soak up the vast majority of the attention, more than half of America's roughly 45,000 annual firearm deaths are from suicide. Mass shootings -- defined as the deaths of four or more people, not including the shooter -- have killed from 85 to 175 people each year over the past decade.
Plus, while America's gun killings spiked wildly in 2020, recent statistics indicate they are coming down this year in many cities.
Further complicating things: The data on firearm killings is woefully incomplete, with just over 60 per cent of the country's law enforcement agencies reporting crime statistics to the FBI's national database.
"Our lack of shooting data is devastating for understanding gun violence trends," said Jeff Asher, a data analyst and co-founder of the firm AH Datalytics, which creates its own crime database to try to get around some of those shortcomings. "This is a government issue, but citizens are forced to develop workarounds" to create a clearer picture of what is happening.
While the FBI collects nationwide crime data, participation is voluntary on the federal level and thousands of law enforcement agencies send nothing or partial information. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does a careful count of homicides, but its data on each death is limited.
So when politicians debate whether AR-15-style rifles lead to more killings, or if extended magazines that carry more bullets lead to more deaths, no one is really sure. CDC statistics for 2020, for example, shows that authorities know what kind of weapon was used in just 24 per cent of firearm deaths. Both sides on the gun control debate, meanwhile, can frame what facts there are to suit their purposes.
GROWING FEAR
Across America, people are afraid.
Nearly a third said they can't go anywhere without worrying about being the victim of a mass shooting, according to 2019 survey by the American Psychological Association. Nearly a quarter said they have changed how they live to avoid mass shootings, sometimes avoiding public events, malls and movie theaters.
But are they afraid of the wrong things?
"The coverage has given people the impression that things are different today, that we've never really experienced these (mass killings) before. But we have. It's more common now, but it's still extremely, extremely rare," given the size of the U.S. population, said James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University who has been tracking mass killings since 2006 along with The Associated Press and USA Today.
Hyperventilating news coverage has contributed to the fear, he believes, with overwhelming, live coverage of mass shootings and reports that conflate mass shootings -- where multiple people are injured -- with mass killings. Just 5% of mass shootings end with four or more people dead, he said, "and only a quarter of those are in schools, churches and public places like that."
Fox doesn't downplay the horror of mass killings or the pain they inflict on victims, families and communities. But he worries that America's reactions -- active shooter drills, for instance, and bunker-like schools -- produce outsized fears and misspent resources.
They also give people the wrong impression of how Americans are dying. Most homicides, he says, are one person killing another.
And one sure thing: You've never heard of most of those shooting victims.
They are people like Oneil Anderson, owner of the Love Cuts barbershop in Miami Gardens, Florida, who police say was killed in front of his shop in March, reportedly by a former customer. There's Leslie Bailor, whose husband allegedly shot her repeatedly inside their central Pennsylvania home in April and then called police. She was dead when they arrived. There's 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledso, who was shot and killed two weeks ago at a gas station just outside Chicago by two men who stole her car and disappeared.
On June 26, Atlanta police say Brittany Macon, a 26-year-old employee at a Subway sandwich shop was shot and killed when a customer grew irate and opened fire. He also injured another employee. The customer, police said, was angry about having too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.
Homicides are often associated with big cities like Chicago, where police say the majority of killings have some tie to gang rivalries, which in recent years often fester on social media before spilling into the streets. But while Chicago's homicide rate is high, with nearly 800 killings in the city of 2.7 million last year, its rate per capita is lower than many smaller cities.
Gun deaths are far from just a big city phenomenon. Nearly 30 per cent of all gun deaths in 2020 were in smaller cities and rural parts of the country, according to the CDC. Half were in large cities and their suburbs, with around 20 percent in medium-sized cities and counties.
Lawrence County, Alabama, where Guess was killed, had two other killings that same week in March. That's more than are killed in an average year in the county of 33,000, Sheriff Max Sanders told reporters in March.
Sanders couldn't explain the surge in homicides. In one, a husband allegedly shot his wife during an argument and then took his own life. In the other, a son is accused of beating his mother to death with an ashtray and other objects from around the house because she got rid of his dog and refused to take him to see his girlfriend.
LAST WORDS OF A VICTIM
David Guess' death began with an argument over a car part.
Guess had struggled with addiction but had been clean for more than a month before his death, his brother Daniel said. He had adopted three of his four children and once contemplated becoming a preacher. In recent weeks, he lived in a camper parked next to his father's trailer home.
He would, his brother said, "give you the shirt off his back."
On March 5, court documents say David Guess drove down a dusty county road near the town of Hillsboro to the home of a man he knew. Late that night, another man, Charles Allan Keel, arrived. He insisted Guess owed him US$1,500 for a catalytic converter, which have become valuable as scrap metal because of pricey metals inside them.
Keel, 43, along with his 17-year-old son and other men beat Guess, and someone hit him in the head with a pipe, police say. As Guess tried to escape, police say Keel shot him with a handgun. Five people were charged, but only Keel faces a murder charge.
Two days later, a delivery truck driver found David Guess' remains near the forest road, two miles from where he'd been killed. Rings of charred black rubber marked where police say Keel and several accomplices had piled tires on top of the body and set it on fire.
Tears well in Larry Guess' eyes as he sits at his battered wooden dining table and recalls the phone call David made to him around midnight on March 5. David implored his father to bring him $1,500 right away.
"If you don't, he's going to kill me," David said. Larry responded that he couldn't get that much money that quickly.
The last words he ever heard from his son before the line went dead were of David Guess imploring someone nearby: "Don't hit me with that pipe again."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
Palliative care experts say pandemic has exposed new urgency for end-of-life dialogue
As pandemic restrictions subside throughout Canada, medical professionals reflect on how the international health crisis has revealed the need to carry out discussions about dying.
Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting
Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, the parents of a two-year-old boy, were among seven people killed in the Chicago-area mass shooting on July 4.
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
Religious group members charged over alleged murder of 8-year-old girl in Australia
Australian authorities have charged 12 members of a religious group with the alleged murder of an 8-year-old girl, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Canada
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
-
Emergency room delays to continue for 'quite some time,' doctor warns
An emergency room physician is urging governments to address the country’s shortfall of health-care workers in light of the recent temporary shutdowns of emergency departments and the staffing downsizing at others.
-
Quebec victims group surprised after man gets conditional discharge for sex assault
A crime victims advocacy group is expressing concern after a Quebec man was granted a conditional discharge last month after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a woman as she slept.
-
Women graduates, those with college educations more likely to access CERB: StatCan
A new Statistics Canada study finds women post-secondary graduates were more likely to receive the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in 2020 than male graduates.
-
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
World
-
July 4 parade suspect contemplated 2nd shooting: police
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Jayland Walker was handcuffed when his body arrived at the medical examiner's office: autopsy report
Jayland Walker was handcuffed behind his back when his body arrived at the coroner's office to be processed as part of the investigation into the officers who shot and killed him in Akron last week, according to a medical examiner's report that was reviewed by CNN.
-
Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims
Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of the nation's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make national news.
-
Despite fears of arrest, some Russians refuse to halt war protests
Despite a massive government crackdown on protests against the war in Ukraine, some Russians have persisted in speaking out against the invasion.
-
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
-
U.K.'s Johnson battles to stay in job after top ministers quit
A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to remain in office Wednesday, shrugging off calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership.
Politics
-
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
-
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
-
Assembly of First Nations delegates reject resolution calling for chief's suspension
An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed in Vancouver.
Health
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
-
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
Palliative care experts say pandemic has exposed new urgency for end-of-life dialogue
As pandemic restrictions subside throughout Canada, medical professionals reflect on how the international health crisis has revealed the need to carry out discussions about dying.
Sci-Tech
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion
Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.
-
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
Entertainment
-
Carlos Santana suffered heat exhaustion during a Michigan concert
Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan, according to his management team.
-
Clement Virgo's 'Brother' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Clement Virgo's adaptation of a coming-of-age novel set in Toronto's hip hop scene is bound for the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
'Rejoicing to be back': What you can expect from this year's Winnipeg Folk Fest
The 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival begins on Thursday, with a lineup that includes local performers as well musicians from all over the world.
Business
-
OPEC secretary-general dies weeks shy of departure
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died, Nigerian authorities and the oil cartel announced Wednesday. Only hours before his death, he'd met with Nigeria's president and spoken in defence of the energy industry amid increasing climate change pressure.
-
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.
-
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Lifestyle
-
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
-
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction
A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price, according to Hansons Auctioneers.
Sports
-
Former Oiler Mike Grier becomes NHL's first Black GM
The San Jose Sharks named Mike Grier as the NHL's first Black general manager on Tuesday.
-
Wickenheiser among three Maple Leafs promoted to assistant general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager and hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach.
-
Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton backs environmental protests, but not their methods as protestors invade British GP track
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
Tesla's second quarter sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.