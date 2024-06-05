Gun store clerk testifies about purchase at centre of federal case against Hunter Biden

Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hunter Biden's ex-wife and a former girlfriend testified Wednesday in his gun trial about finding his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia, and jurors saw photos of the president's son bare-chested in a bubble bath and heard about his visit to a strip club.
As the first lady sat in the front row, the courtroom grew quiet when Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter for 20 years, walked in. She testified that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch on July 3, 2015, a day after their anniversary. When she confronted him, "he acknowledged smoking crack," she said.
The trial has quickly become a highly personal and detailed tour of the mistakes and drug use of Hunter Biden, whose struggles have been tabloid fodder for years and were used publicly by Republicans, including in their stalled impeachment effort against the president.
The proceedings are unfolding as the 2024 election looms, and allies worry about the toll it will take on President Joe Biden, who is deeply concerned about the health and sustained sobriety of his only living son. Prosecutors argue the photos, testimony and other evidence are necessary to show Hunter Biden's state of mind when he bought the gun.
Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of a gun in October 2018. He’s accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.
Jurors have seen the gun and the form at the center of the case, and they have heard from the former clerk who sold the weapon. The clerk, Gordon Cleveland, said he watched as Hunter Biden entered his name, address and other personal information on the form.
He said he was standing next to Hunter Biden when he began to answer a series of questions on the form with "yes or no" boxes to check. Hunter checked a box saying he was purchasing the gun for himself. Another question asked whether the buyer was "an unlawful user of or addicted to" marijuana, stimulants, narcotics or any other controlled substance.
"He wrote `no'," Cleveland said. He also testified that Hunter did not ask any questions or express any confusion about the question. He paid US$900 in cash, telling Cleveland to keep the change -- about US$13.
Prosecutors have hammered the idea that Hunter Biden was a habitual user, unable to stay clean for long. Buhle testified that even before she found the drugs, she suspected he was using. He had been kicked out of the Navy after testing positive for cocaine.
“I was definitely worried, scared,” she said. They have three children and divorced in 2016 after his infidelity and drug abuse became too much, according to her memoir, “If We Break,” about the dissolution of their marriage.
Buhle, who was subpoenaed, was on the stand for about 20 minutes. She remained composed but seemed upset as she recounted how she searched his car about a dozen times for drugs, whenever the children were driving it.
“Did you ever see Hunter using drugs?” defence attorney Abbe Lowell asked Buhle.
“No,” she replied.
Then prosecutor Leo Wise asked Buhle how she knew Hunter was using drugs.
“He told me,” she said.
Prosecutors also called Zoe Kesten, who testified under immunity and matter-of-factly about meeting Hunter Biden in December 2017 at a strip club in New York where she worked. During a private session, he pulled out a pipe and began smoking what she assumed was crack.
Hunter Biden departs from federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
“He was incredibly charming and charismatic and friendly, and I felt really safe around him,” she said. “I remember after he had smoked it, nothing had changed. He was the same charming person.”
Kesten detailed for jurors when she saw him use drugs, buy drugs, talk about drugs or possess drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors asked her where he stored his drugs and pipes, and she testified he kept them in pouches and other places, such as a sunglasses cases.
On cross-examination, Kestan acknowledged that she had no contact with him in October 2018, the period when he bought the gun.
Jurors have been shown dozens of pages of Hunter Biden's memoir, “Beautiful Things,” written in 2021 after he got sober. And they heard lengthy audio excerpts from the book, which traces his descent into addiction following the death of his brother, Beau Biden, in 2015 from cancer. The memoir covers the period he bought the gun, though it doesn't mention the weapon specifically.
Lowell has said Hunter Biden's state of mind was different when he wrote the book than when he purchased the gun, when he didn't believe he had an addiction. And the prosecutors must prove he had a drug problem when he filled out the document at the time of purchase.
Hunter Biden leaves federal court on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (Matt Slocum / AP Photo)
The Delaware trial comes after the collapse of a plea deal with prosecutors that would have resolved the gun case and a separate California tax case. He's now facing a separate trial in September on charges of failing to pay US$1.4 million in taxes.
Hunter Biden has since pleaded not guilty and has said he's being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department, after Republicans slammed the now-defunct plea agreement as a sweetheart deal for the Democratic president's son.
In Congress, Republicans have for months pursued an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Biden to his son's business dealings. So far, GOP lawmakers have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But on Wednesday, House Republicans accused Hunter and the president's brother James Biden of making false statements to Congress as part of the inquiry.
At his criminal trial, Hunter Biden's personal messages have been shown as evidence, including some that came from a laptop he left at a Delaware repair shop and never retrieved. In 2020, the contents made their way to Republicans and were publicly leaked, revealing some highly personal messages about his work and his life -- some that appeared in congressional hearings. He has since sued over the leaked information.
Jurors are also expected to hear from James Biden, who is close with Hunter and helped his nephew through rehab stints in the past. They will also get details on how Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden, became addicted to crack during a brief relationship with Hunter after her husband's death.
Hallie took the gun from Hunter and tossed it into the garbage at a nearby market, afraid of what he might do with it. The weapon was later found by someone collecting cans and eventually turned over to police.
First lady Jill Biden went to court for the third consecutive day to support Hunter, ahead of her trip to France to meet President Joe Biden, who was in Europe to mark the anniversary of D-Day.
If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it's unclear whether the judge would give him time behind bars.
The trial is unfolding shortly after Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted of 34 felonies in New York City. The two criminal cases are unrelated, but their proximity underscores how the courts have taken center stage during the 2024 campaign.
------
Long reported from Washington.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
In the Tantallon area of suburban Halifax, the wildfires of May and June in 2023 destroyed 200 buildings and 151 homes, and caused a massive evacuation for 16,000 people.
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
Rising temperatures across the country add up to higher summer energy use for many Canadians, increasingly desperate to turn down the heat in their homes.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Normandy Wednesday, one day ahead of the 80th anniversary of Canadian troops storming Juno Beach in what is now referred to as D-Day.
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a "dangerous step," and he said Moscow could in turn provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets.
The leader of Hamas said on Wednesday the group would demand a permanent end to the war in Gaza and Israeli withdrawal as part of a ceasefire plan, dealing an apparent blow to a truce proposal touted last week by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Ukraine has used U.S weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days, according to a Western official familiar with the matter.
On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.
Inside his Delaware headquarters, U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign is signalling it will incorporate Donald Trump's recent felony conviction as a core element of the Democratic incumbent's reelection message.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election, while reinforcing the importance of the rule of law.
The Liberal MP who invited a Conservative backbencher onto his podcast says he's surprised the Conservative described feeling 'ambushed' by queries about his long-standing and well-known opposition to abortion.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Normandy Wednesday, one day ahead of the 80th anniversary of Canadian troops storming Juno Beach in what is now referred to as D-Day.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s travel nurse contracts signed over a two-year period were riddled with problems and risks.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Toronto's famed Phoenix Concert Theatre is closing its doors after more than 33 years.
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.
Nvidia, Wall Street’s favourite artificial intelligence darling, is continuing to swell to staggering heights.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
A top European Union court said Wednesday that McDonald's has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac's in a longrunning legal battle.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A man who became a meme after a viral court appearance in Ann Arbor is looking to set the record straight.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
Canada has been drawn in Group B with France, Brazil and debutante Fiji for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
While interpreting the annual pre-Stanley Cup Final state of the NHL address into American Sign Language for the first time in 2022, Brice Christianson worried that it was a one-time thing, his only chance to open the door to hockey for the Deaf community.
The start of the regular season couldn't come at a better time for the CFL. The 2024 campaign kicks off Thursday night in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes in a Grey Cup rematch.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A homicide investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.
B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a downtown Vancouver arrest last month.
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
The Calgary Fire Department says a cigarette put out in a balcony planter is believed to be what caused a fire in Royal Oak on Wednesday that prompted the evacuation of the entire condo building.
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since March 2020, and one that real estate experts say could further drive demand for homes in Calgary’s already hot housing market.
The Ultimate Summer Challenge is the Calgary Public Library's largest program with close to 20,000 people signing up annually for the last seven years.
A crash between a vehicle and a transport truck is causing major delays on Highway 416 Wednesday afternoon.
For the first time in more than four years, the Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points from 5 per cent to 4.75 per cent, which could help cut costs for some Ottawa homeowners.
A Kingston mother is facing negligence and abandonment charges after one of her two children was found deceased inside a home last week.
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
The City of Brossard supports the PQ request for an inquiry into foreign interference, in the wake of the federal report tabled on the subject on Monday.
Premier François Legault will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Quebec City.
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of Nicolas Scott in Lloydminster last week.
A coroner’s inquest jury has made four recommendations in relation to the death of a worker at American Iron and Metal (AIM) in Saint John, N.B., nearly two years ago.
A police watchdog agency is investigating an alleged altercation between police and a man that resulted in the man's death.
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
Numerous unplanned power outages are keeping SaskPower crews busy Wednesday in Regina and other parts of southern Saskatchewan as wind gusts in excess of 90 kilometres per hour are being reported.
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
Students vied for the top spot at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's first-ever Rocket League Championship on Wednesday
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking people who live near the scene of a fatal stabbing to check their yards for the murder weapon.
A Saskatoon construction worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling at a worksite.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
A twist on our national anthem and our national game has been written by a London, Ont. veteran.
One of the biggest crowds of participants in over 27 years came out for Wednesday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Huron County.
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
The City of Barrie has announced an emergency road closure on Kempenfelt Drive between Dunlop Street East and Duckworth Street.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 Virgin FM and CTV News Vancouver Island will be moving their operations into the growing community of Esquimalt, B.C., and unveiling a brand-new, state-of-the-art studio in the Esquimalt Town Square just around the corner from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
The trial for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta., is set to begin Thursday.
Two street closures are disrupting traffic in South Lethbridge Wednesday and are expected to be closed through the end of the week.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
