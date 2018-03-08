Gun falls out of Florida kindergartner's backpack in class
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 3:19PM EST
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A gun fell out of a kindergartner's backpack in a Florida charter school classroom, but it didn't fire and it is unclear how it got there.
Somerset Academy Lakes Elementary spokeswoman Lynn Norman-Teck said the child's teacher immediately picked up the gun after it fell Thursday morning and no students were endangered.
Principal Clint Duvo said in a statement the child didn't know how the gun got into the backpack and had no intention of bringing it to school.
Norman-Teck did not know whether the gun was loaded. Palm Beach County sheriff's detectives are investigating.
The school opened in 2016. Somerset Academy is a large charter school company with sites throughout Florida.
