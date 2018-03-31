Guerrilla artists stage stunt with live rats at Trump hotel
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 10:36PM EDT
NEW YORK - An activist art group has staged an exhibit featuring live rats and a Donald Trump impersonator inside a Trump hotel in New York City.
The Daily News reports that the group called Indecline installed the guerrilla art show inside a suite at the Trump International Hotel.
The newspaper says seven people showed up at the hotel Thursday night carrying suitcases filled with supplies.
Over the next 24 hour they transformed the suite into a shocking exhibit featuring a Trump impersonator in a jail cell surrounded by rats and McDonald's wrappers.
The group cleaned up the installation before checking out early Saturday.
A woman who answered the phone at the hotel said she could not comment.
