Guatemala voters send 2 presidential candidates from opposite ends of political spectrum to runoff

A voter has her finger stained with electoral ink after voting during general elections in Sumpango, Guatemala, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) A voter has her finger stained with electoral ink after voting during general elections in Sumpango, Guatemala, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social