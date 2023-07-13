Guatemala's political crisis deepens as election tribunal is raided after confirming results

GUATEMALA CITY -

Guatemala sank deeper into political turmoil as the country's top prosecutors raided the headquarters of the electoral authority just hours after it certified the results of the June 25 presidential election.

The raid by the Attorney General's Office on Thursday appeared aimed at preventing progressive candidate Bernardo Arevalo from competing in a runoff election Aug. 20.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General's Office announced that a judge had suspended the legal status of Arevalo's Seed Movement party, for alleged violations when it gathered the necessary signatures to form. Arevalo has promised to fight corruption.

Meanwhile, the special prosecutor who announced the Seed Movement's suspension on Wednesday is on a U.S. State Department list of corrupt and undemocratic actors.