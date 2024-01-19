Guatemala's new government makes extortion its top security priority

Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Guatemala President Bernardo Arevalo's new administration says it will make addressing widespread extortion its top security priority.
Interior Minister Francisco Jimenez, a security expert who has previously held the position, explained that Guatemala's extortion problem is different from that in some neighbouring countries.
Only about 20 per cent of the extortion cases are attributable to gangs, while the rest are gang "imitators," Jimenez said, meaning that opportunistic criminals trade on the violent reputation of the gangs to extract money from people.
Authorities also trace most of the extortion back to Guatemala's prisons, where inmates use contraband phones to threaten and terrorize small business owners.
"As President Arevalo said, the issue of extortion is what we are going to make a particular priority this year," Jimenez told The Associated Press in a telephone interview this week.
To address it, Jimenez said the government would launch a public awareness campaign against extortion, reinforce the police and their intelligence capacity, especially within the prison system.
"We believe the majority of the extortion comes from the prison system, as well as other important crimes like kidnappings and hired killings that are organized inside the prisons," Jimenez said.
A young shop owner on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital, who requested anonymity to discuss the extortion she has suffered, said that she opens the doors of her small food shop each day fearing that a gang member will drop off a cell phone on which she would then receive a call demanding payment.
The woman said she had been extorted before and recalled when gang members gathered her and other business owners on her block to threaten them. "They asked for money in exchange for not cutting us to pieces," she said.
Arevalo, who was sworn in during the early hours of Monday, also has focused his attention on the prison system, saying Wednesday that he believed that its deficiencies and corruption were a large part of Guatemala's security challenges.
The problem is not isolated to Guatemala. Ecuador's government has blamed much of its recent spiraling violence on the organized criminal groups that control the prisons. Mexico too has repeatedly found organized extortion groups operating inside its prisons.
Jimenez said another security priority would be going after drug trafficking operations, noting that their criminal enterprises often expand into other areas.
Arevalo campaigned on going after Guatemala's deep-rooted corruption, some of which is fuelled by drug proceeds. But his ability to tackle that and many other issues could be hindered by the multiple investigations of him and his party by the Attorney General's Office.
The U.S. government, the Organization of American States and others have said the investigations are politically motivated. Attorney General Consuelo Porras has been sanctioned by the U.S. government and accused of significant corruption.
Arevalo said Friday that he had requested a meeting with Porras for next week where he planned to ask for her resignation. The law does not allow the president to remove her from office.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
Four dogs and three puppies were seized from a "backyard breeder" in the Okanagan who was keeping the animals outside – where they suffered in frigid, snowy conditions, according to the BC SPCA.
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
Many students at a historically Black college in Missouri returned from Christmas break this week dressed in black, mourning the suicide of a beloved administrator who had alleged bullying and racism by the school's white president.
Harvard University, struggling to manage its campus response to the Israel-Hamas war, announced task forces on Friday to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia.
Four high school students in Las Vegas were indicted Friday as adults on second-degree murder charges in the deadly beating of their schoolmate in November, a fight that was captured on cellphone video and had been widely shared across social media.
A special grand jury was chosen in Uvalde, Texas, Friday to investigate the response to the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School, according to the area’s local newspaper, The Uvalde Leader-News.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly quietly introduced a bill Friday that would call for a binding statewide referendum on whether abortion should be banned after 14 weeks of pregnancy.
A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
As he falls back in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself no longer the front-runner. But far away from Ottawa, he spent his last day in Nunavut trailing behind a different kind of pack. One made up of sled dogs.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.
Ava DuVernay kept hearing she had to read "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents." She had Isabel Wilkerson's book in galleys before it was published in 2020. Oprah Winfrey kept telling her to read it. But she put it off. It seemed an imposing read. Copies kept proliferating in her home.
Dolly Parton has a birthday gift for music lovers. The music legend shared in a post on Friday that she’s released four surprise songs in celebration of her 78th birthday.
A three-year project to build a children's playground and recreation area south of the Italian city of Naples has unearthed the ruins of a 2,000-year-old clifftop beach house.
Though it's only been open for a few days, the inaugural Mazaalai International Snow and Ice Festival reportedly already set a Guinness World Record – most people to descend an ice slide in one hour.
A new route opening up direct access between between Italy and Slovenia will spin passengers back more than a century to the times of the Habsburg empire.
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 216.7 points in the normal hill competition to finish behind gold medallist Nika Prevc of Slovenia and silver medallist Yuki Ito of Japan.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
