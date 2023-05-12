Guatemala's El Periodico newspaper to shut down amid founder's prosecution

Award-winning journalist Jose Ruben Zamora is escorted by police after ending the first day of his trial on money laundering charges, in Guatemala City, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy) Award-winning journalist Jose Ruben Zamora is escorted by police after ending the first day of his trial on money laundering charges, in Guatemala City, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social