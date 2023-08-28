Guatemala progressive's presidential victory certified, but his party is suspended from operating

Supreme Electoral Tribunal's president Irma Palencia speaks during a press conference in Guatemala City, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The Central American country´s top electoral tribunal declared progressive Bernardo Arevalo the winner of the presidential elections just hours after another part of the government suspended his Seed Movement party. (AP Photo/Moisés Castillo) Supreme Electoral Tribunal's president Irma Palencia speaks during a press conference in Guatemala City, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The Central American country´s top electoral tribunal declared progressive Bernardo Arevalo the winner of the presidential elections just hours after another part of the government suspended his Seed Movement party. (AP Photo/Moisés Castillo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social