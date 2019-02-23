Guam declared clear of danger from powerful Pacific typhoon
Hernalin Analista shops for bottled water and goods on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Tamuning, Guam(AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordallo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 2:12PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 23, 2019 11:23PM EST
HAGATNA, Guam -- Authorities have declared Guam clear of the danger of a powerful typhoon in the Pacific Ocean.
Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio says the U.S. territory will in the coming days assess the damage caused by winds from Typhoon Wutip.
People didn't wait for the government's announcement to leave their homes on Sunday. Restaurants in the towns of Tamuning and Tumon were packed with people, Catholic Masses went on, and the shopping centres were full of early morning shoppers.
Wutip moved northwest, away from Guam. The weather service said the storm could intensify to a category 5 typhoon before it begins to weaken late Sunday.
