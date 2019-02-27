

The Associated Press





CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he'll soon return home and mobilize new protests against embattled socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido spoke from Colombia on Tuesday after meeting with regional diplomats and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence.

He says that in the coming days he will announce the date of his return as well as actions aimed at galvanizing support among Venezuela's military and state workers.

Guaido has won recognition as Venezuela's rightful leader from more than 50 nations, including the United States, but has so far been unable to wrest power from Maduro.

Over the weekend, the opposition failed in its attempt to deliver several hundred tons of U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid after security forces loyal to Maduro fired tear gas at protesters. Four people were killed.