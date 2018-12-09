

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have released shocking footage showing a small child being directed to steal parcels from a front porch.

“Watch as this young girl, no older than eight, runs into a yard, looks back to get directions, then steals a package from a porch. Who uses a child in this manner?,” a Facebook post reads.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office posted the CCTV footage of the incident in Bel Air, Md., to its Facebook page.

“We always warn you about package Grinches this time of year, but it’s hard to believe that a Grinch decided to use Cindy Lou Who this year to steal packages,” Harford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Police issued a warning to residents to report any suspicious activity and to get packages delivered to a secure location.

The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are fictional characters in Dr. Seuss’ book “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”