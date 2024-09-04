World

    • Greenland court extends an anti-whaling activist's custody as Japan seeks his extradition

    In this Aug. 23, 2016, photo, Paul Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, at his home office in Woodstock, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke) In this Aug. 23, 2016, photo, Paul Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, at his home office in Woodstock, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
    Share
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

    A court in Greenland on Wednesday again extended the time in custody for a prominent anti-whaling activist as Denmark considers an extradition request from Japan.

    The court ruled that Canadian-American Paul Watson must remain in detention until Oct. 2 while Denmark's justice ministry considers the request. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan.

    Watson is the former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, whose high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels have drawn widespread attention.

    He was arrested on July 21 when his ship docked in Greenland's capital. Japan's coast guard sought his arrest over an encounter with a Japanese whaling research ship in 2010, when he was accused of obstructing the crew's official duties by ordering the captain of his ship to throw explosives.

    Watson is said to face up to 15 years in prison.

    In a statement, the prosecution noted that Watson has appealed Wednesday's decision by the Nuuk district court to the High Court of Greenland. One of Watson's lawyers, Julie Stage, confirmed the appeal, adding no date had immediately been set.

    "We are not satisfied with the outcome," Stage told The Associated Press.

    Omar Todd, the CEO and co-founder of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, has visited Watson in the detention center outside Nuuk. Todd told the AP on Tuesday that Watson "is doing fine. He is, I guess, getting a little bit accustomed to the life there at the moment. But he is doing well. He is determined and optimistic."

    In Paris, hundreds gathered in support of Watson. "Japan wants Paul Watson. He's like the enemy. It would be really, just absolutely, horrible," said Elodie Pouet, a volunteer with Sea Shepherd France.

    Another member of Watson's legal team, William Bourdon, said "it would be a stain in Denmark's history" to extradite him and expressed concern over the "criminalization of citizen militants who stand against the impunity of those committing crimes against the environment."

    Watson, who left Sea Shepherd in 2022, was also a leading member of Greenpeace but left in 1977 amid disagreements over his aggressive tactics.

    ------

    Philipp-Moritz Jenne in Vienna, Austria, and video journalist Alex Turnbull in Paris contributed to this report.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    • OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line

      OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.

    • Ottawa skate and snowboard shop closing after 31 years

      Ottawa's oldest and largest independent skate and snowboarding shop is closing its doors this fall. Top of the World says "with a heavy heart" that it made "the difficult decision to shut down our operations" as of Sept. 27.

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News