Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths

A protestor helps an injured protestor during a 24-hours general strike in central Athens, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Strikes by labor unions in Greece following a rail disaster last month have disrupted public transport and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across Greece planned later Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) A protestor helps an injured protestor during a 24-hours general strike in central Athens, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Strikes by labor unions in Greece following a rail disaster last month have disrupted public transport and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across Greece planned later Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal

More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social