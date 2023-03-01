Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead
Rescuers delved Wednesday through flattened, burned-out carriages for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece overnight, killing at least 36 people and injuring scores.
Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned Wednesday, saying he felt it was his "duty" to step down "as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly."
The cause of the crash near the Vale of Tempe, about 380 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, was not immediately clear, but the stationmaster in the nearby city of Larissa was arrested Wednesday. The police did not release his name. Another two people have been detained for questioning.
It's unclear at what speed the two trains were travelling when they ran into each other just before midnight Tuesday, but state broadcaster ERT said it was more than 140 kilometres per hour (87 miles per hour).
Survivors said the impact threw several passengers through the windows of train cars. ERT quoted rescuers saying they found some victims' bodies 30-40 metres (100-130 feet) from the impact site.
Stefanos Gogakos said it felt like an explosion, while from his rear carriage flames could be seen at the front of the train.
"The glass in the windows shattered and fell on top of us," he told ERT. "My head hit the roof of the carriage with the jolt. Some people started to climb out through the windows because there was smoke in the carriage. The doors were closed but in a few minutes train staff opened them and we got out."
Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames. On Wednesday, one carriage lay atop the crumpled remains of another two.
"Temperatures reached 1,300 degrees Celsius, which makes it even more difficult to identify the people who were in it," fire service spokesperson Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said.
Many of the 350 people aboard the passenger train were students returning from Greece's raucous Carnival, officials said. This year was the first time the three-day festival, which precedes Lent, was celebrated in full since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Visiting the accident scene, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the government must help the injured recover and identify the dead.
"I can guarantee one thing: We will find out the causes of this tragedy and we will do all that's in our power so that something like this never happens again," Mitsotakis said.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou broke off an official visit to Moldova to visit the scene, laying flowers beside the wreckage.
The government declared three days of national mourning from Wednesday, while flags flew at half-staff outside all European Commission buildings in Brussels.
Pope Francis offered his condolences to the families of the dead, in a message sent to the president of the Greek bishops conference on his behalf by the Vatican's secretary of state,
The pontiff "sends the assurance of his prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy," the message said.
On Wednesday, rescuers turned to cranes and other heavy machinery to start moving large pieces of the trains, revealing more bodies and dismembered remains. Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.
Rescuer Lazaros Sarianidis told state broadcaster ERT that crews were "very carefully" trying to disentangle steel, sheet metal and other material that was twisted together by the crash. "It will take a long time," said Sarianidis.
Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the Thessaly area, told Greece's Skai Television that the two trains collided head on at high speed.
"Carriage one and two no longer exist, and the third has derailed," he said.
The trains crashed just before the Vale of Tempe, a gorge that separates the regions of Thessaly and Macedonia.
"There were many big pieces of steel," said Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who said he was one of the first people on the scene. "The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight trains."
He said dazed and disoriented people were escaping out of the train's rear cars as he arrived.
"People, naturally, were scared -- very scared," he said. "They were looking around, searching; they didn't know where they were."
Eight rail employees were among those killed in the crash, including the two drivers of the freight train and the two drivers of the passenger train, according to Greek Railroad Workers Union President Yannis Nitsas.
Greece's firefighting service said some 66 people were hospitalized, including six in intensive care.
More than 200 people who were unharmed in the crash or suffered minor injuries were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 130 kilometres (80 miles) to the north. Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.
Barely able to hold back tears, Greece's Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis told reporters at the crash site that authorities would investigate "in all seriousness and complete transparency" the causes of the crash.
"We will do everything to investigate the causes and won't leave anything to be swept under the carpet," Karamanlis said.
A teenage survivor who did not give his name to reporters said that just before the crash he felt a strong braking and saw sparks -- then there was a sudden stop.
"Our carriage didn't derail, but the ones in front did and were smashed," he said, visibly shaken.
He added that the first car caught fire and that he used a bag to break the window of his car, the fourth, and escape.
Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train to Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, had about 350 passengers on board.
Hellenic Train is operated by Italy's FS Group, which runs rail services in several European countries.
------
Patrick Quinn and David Rising contributed to this story from Bangkok. Gatopoulos reported from Athens.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed.
MPs to hear from top intelligence officials as foreign interference allegations stack up
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference will be hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
Spring may take longer to arrive for most Canadians: Weather Network forecast
Most Canadians will need to wait a bit longer for spring to arrive as this year's winter weather continues over the next couple of months, according to the latest seasonal forecast from The Weather Network.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
How Ukrainian children are finding refuge in learning during war
For children in Lyutizh, Ukraine, school is more than just a place of learning. It's now a hub of safety and a haven of refuge during a time of war.
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Ontario bracing for 'huge system', buried B.C. gets more snow, Prairies warm-up
Snow storm coming from Texas will impact Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada on Friday, with B.C. and Yukon dealing with more wet snow.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Ontario bracing for 'huge system', buried B.C. gets more snow, Prairies warm-up
Snow storm coming from Texas will impact Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada on Friday, with B.C. and Yukon dealing with more wet snow.
-
Ontario underspent on health, Metrolinx and municipal infrastructure, report finds
The Ontario government spent $6.4 billion less than expected in the first three quarters of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to the province’s financial watchdog.
-
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
-
Federal government spending more than $11M to preserve Canadian war memorials overseas
The federal government says it is spending more than $11 million to protect several Canadian war memorials overseas.
World
-
What to know about Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
Alex Murdaugh's family long dominated the legal scene in his small South Carolina county but for the past six weeks, Murdaugh has been on the other side of the courtroom, standing trial on murder charges in the shootings of his wife and son.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell's appeals arguments mirror earlier claims
A federal appeals court should reverse the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell or grant a new trial on charges that she joined and enabled the sexual abuse that Jeffrey Epstein committed on scores of teenagers and young women for more than a decade, her lawyers argued in court papers Tuesday.
-
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
-
Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest
Weeks of anti-government protests in Israel turned violent on Wednesday for the first time as police fired stun grenades and a water cannon at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway. The crackdown came shortly after Israel's hard-line security minister urged a tough response to what he said were 'anarchists.'
-
Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead
Rescuers delved Wednesday through flattened, burned-out carriages for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece overnight, killing at least 36 people and injuring scores.
-
Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote
Nigerians awoke to a new president Wednesday, with ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared the winner of the country's election. As he thanked his supporters he appealed for reconciliation with his rivals, who are already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation.
Politics
-
MPs to hear from top intelligence officials as foreign interference allegations stack up
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference will be hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials on Wednesday.
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Clarify when to tell Canadians of election interference, evaluation recommends
The federal government should explore lowering the threshold for when to notify Canadians about potential interference in the middle of an election campaign, says a report released Tuesday evaluating how an independent panel monitored the 2021 election.
Health
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
-
Japan births fall to record low as population crisis deepens
The number of births registered in Japan plummeted to another record low last year -- the latest worrying statistic in a decades-long decline that the country's authorities have failed to reverse despite their extensive efforts.
Sci-Tech
-
Metaverse in spotlight at MWC tech fair as doubts arise
South Korean company SK Telecom's air taxi mockup was one of the eye-catching demonstrations at Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest telecom industry trade show. Increasingly in new virtual reality worlds dubbed the metaverse.
-
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
TikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.
-
Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days': U.S. official
Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days," a top U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
-
Dior channels rebellious women at Paris Fashion Week
After Milan, global fashion's spotlight shifted to the final stretch of ready-to-wear shows in Paris on Tuesday, as the industry looks to the future with all the final fall trends.
-
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge
A Florida judge ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days on Tuesday after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge.
Business
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you file your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
-
National Bank reports $881M Q1 profit, down from $930M a year earlier
National Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $881 million, down from $930 million in the first quarter of 2022, as its provisions for credit losses ticked up.
-
'One of the most pivotal moments': CAPP releases 2023 oil and gas forecast
Analysts say Canada's oil and gas industry will hit $40 billion in total investment in 2023, an increase of 11 per cent from last year.
Lifestyle
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq.
-
Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs
Doctors, lawyers and celebrities are handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own name in cursive.
Sports
-
'A little scary': Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins with smallest field ever
The second half-century for the world's most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start. Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams.
-
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
-
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.