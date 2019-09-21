Greek police make arrest in 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847
A Shiite Moslem hijacker points his pistol toward an ABC news media crew from the window of the cockpit of the Trans World Airlines jet as the American television crew approaches the jet for an interview at Beirut International Airport, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 19, 1985. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac/FILE)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:32PM EDT
ATHENS, Greece - Greek police say they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.
Police said Saturday a 65-year-old suspect in a 1985 hijacking and a 1987 abduction was arrested on the island of Mykonos on Thursday.
Police spokesman Lt. Col. Theodoros Chronopoulos told The Associated Press the hijacking case involved TWA Flight 847. The Athens-to-Rome flight was commandeered shortly after takeoff on June 14, 1985.
The hijackers killed 23-year-old U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members in stages, the last after 17 days.
Police say a Greek prosecutor ordered the suspect detained on Friday.