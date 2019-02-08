

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek lawmakers are set to approve Macedonia's NATO accession, ending a process to normalize relations between the two neighbours and anchor the country -- renamed North Macedonia -- firmly within the western sphere of influence.

Greek opposition parties reject the move, arguing that the name deal, which will end a 27-year dispute, concedes too much to Macedonia. But the left-led government in Athens controls enough seats in parliament to win the vote, expected late Friday.

Greece and the former Yugoslav province -- independent since 1991 -- struck the historic agreement last summer. Despite strong misgivings from opposition parties and public opinion, both ratified it in parliament.

Greek approval of Macedonia's NATO accession bid is the final step in the deal. Macedonia will then formally implement the name change.