World

    • Greek coast guards open fire on migrant smuggling boat after alleged ramming attempt, killing 1 man

    A Greek coastal vessel and other boats search an area between Aegina and the small deserted islet of Moni, southwest of Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Yannis Liakos/InTime News via AP) A Greek coastal vessel and other boats search an area between Aegina and the small deserted islet of Moni, southwest of Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Yannis Liakos/InTime News via AP)
    Share
    ATHENS, Greece -

    The crew of a Greek coast guard vessel opened fire on a speedboat smuggling migrants from neighboring Turkiye, killing one man, Greek authorities said Friday.

    A coast guard statement said the shot was fired after the speedboat's helmsman tried to ram the Greek patrol boat in a bid to escape arrest.

    The remaining 13 migrants on the speedboat were unharmed and were taken to the southeast Aegean Sea island of Symi.

    The statement said the incident occurred northwest of Symi after the helmsman of the smuggling boat repeatedly ignored instructions to stop. It said he “carried out dangerous maneuvers, directly endangering — by an attempted ramming — the crew” of the Greek boat.

    It was unclear whether the dead man had been steering the migrant smuggling vessel, which the coast guard said had been heading from the nearby Turkish coast to Symi.

    Police did not say whether they had made any arrests of suspected smugglers.

    Thousands of migrants try to reach Greece's eastern Aegean islands in small boats every year. In most cases they pay smuggling rings to carry them across, and in several incidents the Greek coast guard has reported attempted rammings by smugglers seeking to escape arrest.

    According to data from the United Nations refugee agency, nearly 30,000 migrants have arrived illegally in Greece so far this year from Turkey, and, increasingly, from Libya in North Africa.

    The number of arrivals is slightly lower than in Italy and Spain, the main destinations for migrants trying to reach Europe illegally. Most people heading for Greece are Afghan, Syrian or Egyptian nationals.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News