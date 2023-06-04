Greek authorities rescue 91 migrants from river islet on border with Turkey

In this file photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, a helicopter searches over the Aegean Sea near the northwestern island of Lesbos, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Greek Coast Guard via AP) In this file photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, a helicopter searches over the Aegean Sea near the northwestern island of Lesbos, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Greek Coast Guard via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social