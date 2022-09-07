Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension

FILE - Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stands at the entrance of Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File) FILE - Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stands at the entrance of Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social