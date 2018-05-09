

CTVNews.ca





A grandmother and granddaughter received their degrees on the same day during a recent graduation at Tennessee State University after forging through heartbreak together.

Theresa Lyles, 68, decided in May 2017 to go back to school.

“Well, I just wanted to get my degree. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

She needed just six courses to finish the degree she started years ago, after attending the Nashville-based university from 1967 to 1970. Theresa dropped out to raise her family, according to Tennessee State University. She says she likely would have finished her degree before now had she known she had so little left to do.

“Actually, it was cool. It was amazing. It was shocking. It was everything,” said granddaughter Zuri Lyles, 22, about her grandmother being on campus with her.

Last summer, Theresa found herself in a classroom just across the hall from where her granddaughter was taking a biology class.

“On my break, I would go and talk to her and the kids would be so amused and so excited to know that she was for real my grandmother,” said Zuri. It was helpful having Zuri with her, says Theresa, a widow and grandmother of 15 who has arthritis and needed her granddaughter to fetch her car.

The two weathered through tragedy after Zuri’s mother, Theresa’s middle daughter, died on Jan. 6. The pair leaned on each other, working together on homework and studying for tests.

“She wanted to drop out of school and I told her that was not an option,” said Theresa.

Zuri graduated in health information management with a minor in business, and Theresa graduated in sociology. She’s now contemplating pursuing a counselling degree to work with those addicted to opiates and then perhaps graduate school. Zuri plans to go to cosmetology school in the fall.

The two received their degrees May 5, clad in matching blue caps and gowns, and surrounded by family and friends. The university believes it may be the first in the more-than-100-year history of the school that a grandmother and grandchild have graduated together.