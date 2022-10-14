Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport

Volusia County deputies responded to a Hertz employee who found a child in the backseat of a returned rental car. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office via CNN) Volusia County deputies responded to a Hertz employee who found a child in the backseat of a returned rental car. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social