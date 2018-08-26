Grand theft citrus? Police say man found with freshly stolen lemons
THERMAL, Calif. -- Talk about driving a lemon!
Authorities say a man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies found about 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of stolen lemons inside his car.
Riverside County sheriff's officials say 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested Friday and booked on a charge of theft of agricultural products.
Deputies were investigating recent farm thefts when they stopped Fierros' car in Thermal on Friday morning.
Inside his car, deputies say they found several large bags of freshly picked lemons they say were stolen from a nearby farm.
A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
