LOUISVILLE, KY. -- A grand jury in Kentucky was scheduled to present its findings to a judge in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers who burst into her home at night.

The report will be presented Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort, and comes as people await a decision from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the shooting.

Taylor was a Black emergency medical worker who was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.