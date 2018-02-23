Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is seen in in a photo from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 12:11AM EST
ST. LOUIS - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens remains defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicted him for felony invasion of privacy, alleging the Republican took a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Thursday announced the indictment that followed an investigation launched in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015.
Greitens, in a statement, said he made a mistake but "did not commit a crime." He accused Gardner, a Democrat who like Greitens was elected in November 2016, of playing politics.
Gardner's spokeswoman responded that the facts will be argued in court, not in the media.
