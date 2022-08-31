Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek has been named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi is taking on the lower-profile role as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek (left) and Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Minister Filomena Tassi look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

