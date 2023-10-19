GOP's Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
Refusing to drop out, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told GOP colleagues Thursday he will back a temporary U.S. House speaker as he works to shore up support to win the gavel himself.
Jordan delivered the message at a closed door meeting at the Capitol as the Republican majority considered an extraordinary plan to give the interim Speaker Pro-tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry more powers to reopen the House and conduct crucial business.
That's according to Republicans who attended the private meeting and insisted on anonymity to discuss it.
The House is tentatively set to convene Thursday afternoon, but it's doubtful now that Jordan will immediately try again to win a vote to become speaker. The hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump has been unable to win, but he and his far-right allies won't step aside for a more viable GOP nominee.
At the same time, there is a sinking realization that the House could remain endlessly stuck, out of service and without a leader for the foreseeable future as the Republican majority spirals deeper into dysfunction. The impasse has left some Republican lawmakers settling in for a protracted stretch.
"I think clearly Nov. 17 is a real date," said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who leads a large conservative caucus, referring to the next deadline for Congress to approve funding or risk a federal government shutdown.
Next steps were highly uncertain Thursday as angry, frustrated Republicans looked at other options.
What was clear was that Jordan's path to become House speaker was almost certainly lost.
On Wednesday, Jordan failed in a crucial second ballot, opposed by 22 Republicans, two more than he lost in first-round voting the day before. Many view the Ohio congressman as too extreme for a central seat of U.S. power and resented the harassing hardball tactics from Jordan's allies for their votes. One lawmaker said they had received death threats.
"We'll keep talking to members, keep working on it," Jordan, a founding member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, said after the vote.
The House came to another abrupt standstill, 16 days now since the sudden ouster of Kevin McCarthy without a speaker -- a position of power second in line to the presidency.
As Republicans upset and exhausted by the infighting retreated for private conversations, hundreds of demonstrators massed outside the Capitol over the Israel-Hamas war, a stark reminder of the concern over having the House adrift as political challenges intensify at home and abroad.
"The way out is that Jim Jordan has got to pull his name," said Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who voted twice against him. "He's going to have to call it quits."
After Wednesday's vote, McCarthy and other party leaders appeared to tentatively rally around Jordan, giving the combative Judiciary Committee chairman the time he was demanding, though it was doubtful he could shore up enough votes.
With Republicans in majority control of the House, 221-212, Jordan must pick up most of his GOP foes to win. Wednesday's tally, with 199 Republicans voting for Jordan and 212 for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, left no candidate with a clear majority.
The holdouts added to a surprisingly large and politically diverse group of 20 Republicans who had rejected Jordan's nomination the day before.
Jordan's refusal to concede only further embittered some of the Republicans, who were upset that the party's first choice, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, was essentially forced to drop his own bid 24 hours after a failed vote last week in large part because Jordan's backers refused to give their support.
Bipartisan groups of lawmakers have been floating ways to operate the House by giving greater power to McHenry or another temporary speaker. The House had never ousted its speaker before McCarthy, and McHenry could tap the temporary powers that were created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to ensure continuity of government.
The novel concept of boosting the interim speaker's role was gaining favour with a pair of high-profile Republicans: former GOP speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner.
The two men have deep experience with the subject. Both were chased to early retirement.
"All options are on the table to end the Republican civil war," Jeffries said Wednesday.
But McHenry appeared to brush off the idea of taking further powers for himself, saying Jordan "has the support of the conference to keep going, so that's what we're gonna do."
McHenry added that he finds himself in an unprecedented position and has constructed his role "as narrowly as the rules say I should, and we can't transact business until we elect a speaker."
To win over his GOP colleagues, Jordan had relied on backing from Trump, the party's front-runner in the 2024 election to challenge President Joe Biden, and groups pressuring rank-and-file lawmakers for the vote. But they were not enough and in fact backfired on some.
"One thing I cannot stomach or support is a bully," said a statement from Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who voted against Jordan on the second ballot and said she received "credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls."
Flexing their independence, the holdouts are a mix of pragmatists -- ranging from seasoned legislators and committee chairs worried about governing, to newer lawmakers from districts where voters prefer Biden to Trump.
Instead, the holdouts cast their ballots for McCarthy, Scalise and others, with one vote even going to the retired Boehner.
Jordan has been a top Trump ally, particularly during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president's backers who were trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden. Days later, Trump awarded Jordan a Medal of Freedom.
The political climb has been steep for Jordan, who is known more as a chaos agent than a skilled legislator, raising questions about how he would lead. Congress faces daunting challenges, risking a federal shutdown at home if it fails to fund the government and fielding Biden's requests for aid to help Ukraine and Israel in the wars abroad.
First elected in 2006, Jordan has few bills to his name from his time in office. He also faces questions about his past. Some years ago, Jordan denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio State doctor. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse.
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
A homeless encampment has been outside the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature building for more than two weeks, but the minister for housing hasn't been out to see it.
Hundreds of people were being evacuated from their homes and schools closed in parts of Scotland on Thursday, as much of northern Europe braced for stormy weather, heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east.
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in case over efforts to overturn Trump's Georgia loss and gets probation
Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors.
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
Italian lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust.
A Pentagon report on China's military power says Beijing is exceeding previous projections of how quickly it is building up its nuclear weapons arsenal and is "almost certainly" learning lessons from Russia's war in Ukraine about what a conflict over Taiwan might look like.
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
Drug users will soon be able to access harm reduction supplies, such as needles, naloxone and drug-testing strips, from vending machines at three Vancouver Island hospitals.
The European Union ratcheted up its scrutiny of Big Tech companies on Thursday with demands for Meta and TikTok to detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war.
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
While screenwriters are busy back at work, film and TV actors remain on picket lines, with the longest strike in their history set to hit 100 days on Saturday after talks broke off with studios. Here's a look at where things stand, how their stretched-out standoff compares to past strikes, and what happens next.
The Southern California street gang leader charged in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas will make a court appearance Thursday with a lawyer from one of the city's best-known political families, one that has represented mobsters, athletes and other famous clients.
Telecom gear maker Nokia said Thursday that it is planning to cut up to 14,000 jobs worldwide, or 16 per cent of its workforce, as part of a push to reduce costs following a plunge in third-quarter sales and profit.
Canada's main stock index lost more than one per cent Wednesday amid broad-based losses led by industrials, utilities and base metals, while U.S. markets also fell. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 242.10 points at 19,450.70.
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
A bottle of 'the most-sought-after Scotch whisky' is set to go up for auction next month, with an estimated price of up to 1.2 million pounds (US $1.4 million), the auction house Sotheby's said Thursday.
Barcelona has retained its grip on the World's 50 Best Bars list as intimate cocktail joint Sips claimed the top spot at 2023's awards.
Captain Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out because of injury before Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss against India at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
Israel will not host any UEFA-sanctioned soccer matches until further notice, Europe's governing body said Thursday.
Organizers of next year's Paris Olympics said their headquarters have again been visited by French financial prosecutors who are investigating suspicions of favouritism, conflicts of interest and misuse of funds in the awarding of contracts.
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.