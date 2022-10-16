GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before U.S. election

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Beck backs out of North American leg of Arcade Fire 'We' tour

    Live Nation has confirmed that American musician Beck will no longer be opening for the North American leg of Arcade Fire's “We” tour, which begins at the end of October. A media spokesperson for the entertainment company did not provide a reason for Beck's cancellation, and says the opener will instead be Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social