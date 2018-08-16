GOP buys ticket to Canada for governor who said U.S. 'was never that great'
In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 4:01PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Republicans have bought a bus ticket to Canada for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said America "was never that great."
The state Republican Party says the $55 one-way, Albany-to-Montreal ticket is valid only on Friday and if Cuomo believes his own remarks he should leave the country.
Cuomo's primary challenger is former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, who knocked him for trying and failing to sound like a progressive.
The governor's allies say he was only acknowledging America's history of racism and inequality.
Cuomo made the remark Wednesday while criticizing President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. He said Trump wants to return to an era of intolerance and America will be truly great when it has true equality.
