Good Samaritans flip pickup truck on highway to rescue man inside
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:43PM EDT
A group of Good Samaritans in Illinois banded together to flip a pickup truck on its site in order to rescue the driver.
ABC Chicago’s traffic helicopter captured the dramatic video on Monday, which shows a red pickup flipping out of control due to a blown tire on an interstate highway before coming to rest upside-down. Moments later, nearly a dozen bystanders step in to push the truck onto its side.
The man inside the truck was then able to climb out through a smashed window. He was eventually taken to hospital.
Tom Meyers, a firefighter who was travelling on the highway at the time, offered the man first-aid until the paramedics arrived.
“Anytime you see something like that happen, you always have the urge to help,” he said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Georgia woman drops, fatally hurts baby during fight: police
- Singapore seizes tons of elephant tusks, pangolin scales
- Costa Rica on alert after 19 die from tainted alcohol
- Good Samaritans flip pickup truck on highway to rescue man inside
- Boris Johnson chosen as new U.K. leader, now faces Brexit test