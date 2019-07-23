

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of Good Samaritans in Illinois banded together to flip a pickup truck on its site in order to rescue the driver.

ABC Chicago’s traffic helicopter captured the dramatic video on Monday, which shows a red pickup flipping out of control due to a blown tire on an interstate highway before coming to rest upside-down. Moments later, nearly a dozen bystanders step in to push the truck onto its side.

The man inside the truck was then able to climb out through a smashed window. He was eventually taken to hospital.

Tom Meyers, a firefighter who was travelling on the highway at the time, offered the man first-aid until the paramedics arrived.

“Anytime you see something like that happen, you always have the urge to help,” he said.