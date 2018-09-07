

The Associated Press





GoFundMe and the law firm representing a homeless good Samaritan say he will receive all the money raised for him.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that GoFundMe and Cozen O'Connor issued a joint statement Thursday saying that Johnny Bobbitt will get an amount equal to the balance he did not receive through the fundraiser.

Authorities executed a search warrant earlier Thursday at the home of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure of New Jersey who raised $400,000 online for Bobbitt. He is suing them for mismanaging the cash. Bobbitt's lawyer says he's been told the money is gone.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed the criminal investigation because of the "enormous public interest" in the case.

No charges have been filed. McClure and D'Amico have denied wrongdoing.

Bobbitt got McClure gas when she was stranded in Philadelphia.